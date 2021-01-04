Multiple Auto Part Packaging Samples Have Tested Positive for the Novel Coronavirus (Photo Credits IANS)

Beijing, Jan 4: Multiple auto part packaging samples have tested positive for the novel coronavirus across China, after a company engaged in auto part sales reported a confirmed Covid-19 case.

In the city of Jincheng, Shanxi province, the local centre for disease control and prevention detected the virus on auto tire packaging, Xinhua news agency reported.

The centre then activated an emergency response. Personnel who came in close contact with the goods have been quarantined and all have tested negative. Related goods have been sealed.

In Hohhot, capital of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, five samples of the packaging of auto parts at a store tested positive for the virus, according to the city's headquarters for Covid-19 prevention and control.

A statement issued on Sunday by the headquarters said three batches of auto parts from the company where a confirmed case was reported were distributed to three stores in Hohhot.

One of the stores was later found to have the packaging samples that tested positive.

All three stores have been locked down and the related auto parts sealed. The personnel who came in close contact with the goods have been quarantined and have so far tested negative.

Three other positive samples taken from auto part packaging were found in the city of Cangzhou in Hebei province; and Yantai and Linyi in Shandong province, according to local authorities.

Nucleic acid tests were carried out on related auto parts and personnel in different cities of China after an employee from a Beijing company engaged in auto part sales was diagnosed with Covid-19 and some auto part packages tested positive for the virus last month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 10:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).