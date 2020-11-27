Moscow, November 27: EpiVacCorona, a potential vaccine against coronavirus or COVID-19 developed by the Russian State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vector, creates immunity one month after the inoculation, Alexander Ryzhikov, the head of the centre's zoonotic diseases and flu department, said on Friday. EpiVacCorona is the second vaccine against coronavirus that has been registered in Russia. COVID-19 Vaccine EpiVacCorona: Key Things to Know About Russia's Second Anti-Coronavirus Drug.

"Immunity is formed a month after the first vaccination ... Thus, quarantine is not needed, but protection from external infection is necessary - wearing a mask after the first and second vaccinations is highly desirable and necessary in order not to become infected at this time. The body is not yet protected at this time," Ryzhikov was quoted by Sputnik News as saying. The vaccine is currently in phase 3 post-registration clinical trials. COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: 50,000 Doses of Russia's EpiVacCorona Likely to be Available by 2020 End.

Ryzhikov also said the vaccination with EpiVacCorona could be seasonal. "I believe vaccination will be seasonal, but we are yet to study the frequency of ... re-vaccination. After two injections, re-vaccination will be needed in at least six or maybe 10 months. As for the level of immunity stability after re-vaccination, we hope re-vaccination will be needed once every three years," the official said.

Ryzhikov said the vaccination with EpiVacCorona is likely to start in 2021, adding that the vaccine can be stored in a regular fridge for up to two years and still remain efficient. Russia had registered EpiVacCorona, the second coronavirus vaccine after Sputnik V, in October.

