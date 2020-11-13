Canada, November 13: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participated in a virtual version of the annual Diwali celebrations, lighting up a ceremonial lamp from his office in Parliament Hill. He tweeted saying, "Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating!”

According to reports, this was the 20th year of the annual event that first started in 1998 and was started by late MP Deepak Obhrai, to bring Diwali to Parliament Hill. Diwali 2020 Wishes: Piyush Goyal Extends Greeting to People of the Nation, Says 'Hope the Coming Year Will be Good One'.

Here's what Justin Trudeau tweeted:

Diwali reminds us that truth, light, and goodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark this important festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating! pic.twitter.com/2xLrqPW68u — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 13, 2020

Diwali is an auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar. Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is celebrated by Indians all over the globe. The festival is observed on the 15th day of the month of Kartik and in accordance with the Hindu calendar, this month is considered the holiest. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 14.

