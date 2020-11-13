Mumbai, November 13: Piyush Goyal, Union Minister extended his greetings to the people of the nation on the occasion of Diwali 2020. He said, "As a representative of Govt of India, I extend my wishes to everyone for Diwali with the hope that coming year will be a good one."

He further shared that how Narendra Modi government is making continuous efforts to come out of COVID-19 impact and take the nation forward. Goyal also mentioned that Railways is also returning to normalcy. Dhanteras 2020: PM Narendra Modi Greets People of the Nation on the Festive Occasion, Wishes for Everyone’s Happiness, Prosperity and Good Health.

Piyush Goyal Extends Greeting to People of the Nation:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the nation on the joyous occasion of Dhanteras 2020. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister hoped that the festive occasion of Dhanteras and Diwali bring happiness, prosperity and good health in everyone's life. Dhanteras is considered an auspicious occasion to buy gold.

