Donald Trump Doesn't Wear Mask During His Visit to Honeywell Factory in Arizona That Produces N95 Masks, View Pic

US President Donald Trump (Photo Credits: IANS)

Washington, May 6: On Tuesday, during a visit to a Honeywell factory in Phoenix that produces N95 masks for the federal government, Donald Trump didn't wear a mask. According to a CNBC report, other official visitors including the US President were seen wearing safety glasses, but not masks as a precautionary measure. The employees of the Honeywell factory were, however, seen wearing masks.

A White House official in their clarification said that Honeywell had told the White House that Donald Trump and other visitors did not need to wear masks during their visit to the factory. This is not the first time, Trump was spotted not wearing a mask, but he has consistently refused to wear one while interacting with others despite federal guidance urging all Americans to do so. Donald Trump Pushes For Re-Opening of Economic Activities in US Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases, Says 'Now It's Time to go Back to Work'.

Here's a picture from the Honeywell factory when Donald Trump visited:

Pres Trump seen wearing protective glasses while on tour of N95 face mask production line at Honeywell plant, but not a face mask. pic.twitter.com/AiLNPLwSia — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 5, 2020

President Trump on Tuesday stressed on the need to resume business activities in the country amid coronavirus lockdown imposed by several states. He further said that his administration had managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

The US President further added, “We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work.” However, some reports predicted that if the US opens its economy, the country may witness 3,000 deaths daily till June 1.