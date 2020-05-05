Donald Trump Pushes For Re-Opening of Economic Activities in US Despite Rising Coronavirus Cases, Says 'Now It's Time to go Back to Work'

President Donald Trump | (Photo Credits: AFP)

Washington DC, May 5: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday again stressed on the need to resume business activities in the country amid coronavirus lockdown imposed by several states. Donald Trump said that his administration had managed to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country. He said, “If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than 2 million people.” Trump Says Hopes to Resume Political Rallies.

The US President further added, “We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work.” However, some reports predicted that if the US opens its economy, the country may witness 3,000 deaths daily till June 1. US President Donald Trump Threatens to Terminate Phase 1 Trade Deal if China Fails to Buy American Goods Worth USD 200 Billion.

Donald Trump's Statement:

If we had done things in a different way, we would have lost much more lives, much more than 2 million people. We did it the right way, we did everything right but now it's time to go back to work: US President Donald Trump in Washington DC. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Y3KgNYAtud — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2020

According to a report published in The Guardian, Trump has scrapped daily coronavirus taskforce briefings. The US President also reportedly marginalised his medical experts in favour of economic officials for urging states to reopen for business. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Extends Coronavirus Lockdown Till May 15.

The number of coronavirus cases crossed 1.2 million on Tuesday. The deadly virus also claimed over 69,000 lives. In the United States, there currently more than 950,000 active cases. Globally, nearly 3.6 million people have contracted COVID-19, while over 250,000 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus.