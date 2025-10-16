Washington, October 16: US President Donald Trump has said he has authorised the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to conduct covert operations in Venezuela, a move that was decried by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Wednesday (local time), Trump accused Caracas of releasing prisoners and mental patients to illegally cross into the United States and of smuggling large volumes of narcotics. "They have emptied their prisons into the United States of America" and "allowed thousands and thousands of prisoners" and "people from mental institutions, insane asylums," Trump accused, without offering evidence. Donald Trump Reiterates He Prevented India-Pakistan War Using Trade Leverage During Ballroom Dinner at White House, Says ‘I Told Them We’d Impose 200% Tariffs Unless They Stopped’ (Watch Video).

Asked whether he had authorised the CIA to kill Maduro, Trump refused to answer, saying, "I think Venezuela is feeling heat." Trump added that his administration is considering strikes against Venezuela on land. "We are certainly looking at land now because we've got the sea very well under control," he said. Shortly after Trump's comments, Maduro decried what he called "coups d'etat orchestrated by the CIA," according to media reports.

According to The New York Times (NYT), the new authorisation allows the CIA to conduct lethal missions in Venezuela and the Caribbean, as well as to coordinate with broader US military operations in the region. Officials with the Trump administration "have been clear, privately, that the end goal is to drive Mr. Maduro from power," reported the NYT, adding that roughly 10,000 US troops, eight warships, and one submarine are currently deployed in the Caribbean, mostly based in Puerto Rico, reports Xinhua news agency. ‘Priority To Safeguard Indian Consumer Interests’: India Responds After Donald Trump Claims That PM Narendra Modi Assured To Halt Russian Oil Imports.

Since September, the White House has announced five US strikes that destroyed five alleged drug-trafficking boats in the international waters near Venezuela, killing 27 people aboard in total. Earlier this month, the White House informed Congress that the US is engaged in a "non-international armed conflict" with drug cartels designated as terrorist groups, without naming them.

While some cocaine leaves South America through Venezuela, the country is not a main source of US-bound drugs, according to a 2020 report from the US Drug Enforcement Administration. Maduro has repeatedly condemned Washington's actions as an attempt at regime change and military expansion in Latin America. Historically, the CIA has been notoriously involved in numerous coups and covert operations across Latin America.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

