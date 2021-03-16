Colorado, March 16: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man from Colorado in the United States was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment for refusing to wear a face mask and then later peeing on the flight seat. At a time when the world is battling the coronavirus pandemic, the man, travelling in an Alaska Airlines flight, refused to wear a face mask on board. According to a report by Associated Press, the man disrupted flight by standing up and urinating on the plane seat. The man, identified as 24-year-old Landon Grier, was arrested by the FBI for his disgusting act on board the flight.

According to an affidavit filed in US District Court in Denver, Grier was arrested after his flight landed on March 9. Reports inform that Grier pretended to sleep and ignored the flight attendant's requests for wearing the face mask. Soon after, Grier started to urinate in his seat area, leading to commotion and anger on board. The report states that when one of the flight attendants asked Grier to cover himself and stop his act, he responded, “I have to pee”. New Jersey Men Pee on Boy’s Grave and Post Video on Social Media, Both Arrested.

The man was released on $10,000 bond pending his next court appearance set for March 26. He now faces a federal charge of interfering with a flight crew and attendants that carries a maximum term of 20 years in prison. Grier told FBI that he consumed about four beers among other kinds of alcoholic drinks before boarding his connecting flight from Seattle to Denver.

After his arrest, the man said he did not remember hitting the flight attendant and didn’t know if he was peeing. In an official statement, Alaska Airlines said that it will not tolerate any disturbance on board their aircraft or at any of the airports the airline operates.

