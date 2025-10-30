Redmond, October 30: Microsoft Azure recently suffered a massive outage that affected multiple services it provides. After a few hours, the company confirmed that it had restored services related to Microsoft 365 Copilot, Minecraft, and others. Users were unable to access these services, and the issue was linked to Azure Front Door, the infrastructure responsible for routing traffic across the company’s cloud network.

Microsoft confirmed that overall service health had largely recovered; however, “user reports of impact haven’t yet returned to pre-incident thresholds.” Microsoft Azure added that a small number of customers might still be experiencing issues with cloud services, and its teams were continuing to work on resolving them. Amazon Layoffs: Entire Team Including Manager Laid Off ‘Within Seconds’, Testing Teams Among First To Be Fired, Claims Employee.

Microsoft Azure Outage Fixed, Company Issues Statement

🛠 Engineers have confirmed that an issue which impacted a subset of Azure services is now mitigated. A detailed resolution statement has been posted to the Azure Status History page here: https://t.co/GMEztPRZKv — Azure Support (@AzureSupport) October 30, 2025

Microsoft 365 Issues Statement About Azure Outage

We've confirmed that service health has largely recovered; however, user reports of impact haven't yet returned to pre-incident thresholds. We're continuing to monitor the service to ensure full recovery. See MO1181369 or https://t.co/Htn4qQDPCR for more info. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) October 30, 2025

Microsoft Azure Outage; Here's Everything to Know

The Microsoft Azure outage affected various productivity suites offered by the tech giant, impacting a wide range of industries worldwide. Alaska Airlines, Vodafone, London’s Heathrow Airport, and several others were among those most affected. Last week, Amazon’s AWS services also experienced major disruption, causing outages across several global platforms, including Snapchat and Reddit.

Microsoft 365 stated that the issue related to the Azure outage had been resolved and configurations were restored. Globally, users experienced difficulties with cloud-based apps and delivery networks, encountering timeouts and errors. According to Downdetector, 77 users reported the issue. What Is Viral ‘Flying Modi’ Game? Is It Beating Zoho App in Downloads? Know How To Download and Other Details.

MIcrosoft Azure issued a statement saying, “Engineers have confirmed that an issue which impacted a subset of Azure services is now mitigated.” Last week’s AWS outage was one of the largest disruptions to internet services since last year’s Microsoft outage, which was caused by a faulty update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon sensor software — an incident that affected banks, hospitals, government offices, and airlines worldwide.

