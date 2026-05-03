Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 3, 2026

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Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai remained stable on Sunday, May 3, as the market mirrored global trends in precious metals. According to data from GoodReturns and local retail indices, 24-karat gold is currently trading at AED 556.00 per gram, while the 22-karat variant - frequently sought for jewellery - is priced at AED 514.75 per gram. This consistency follows a week of incremental gains, driven by sustained physical demand in the Asian markets.

Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 3, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Dubai Gold Rates As of May 3, 2026

The following table provides a comprehensive breakdown of today's gold prices across major carats and units. Prices are calculated based on a conversion rate of 1 USD = 3.67 AED and 1 AED = 25.82 INR (indicative).

Purity / Unit Price in AED Price in USD Price in INR 24K Gold Per Gram 556.00 151.50 14,356 Per 10 Grams 5,560.00 1,515.00 1,43,559 Per 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,482.96 1,766.47 1,67,390 22K Gold Per Gram 514.75 140.26 13,291 Per 10 Grams 5,147.50 1,402.59 1,32,908 Per 1 Tola (11.66g) 6,002.00 1,635.42 1,54,972 21K Gold Per Gram 493.50 134.47 12,742 Per 10 Grams 4,935.00 1,344.69 1,27,422 Per 1 Tola (11.66g) 5,754.21 1,567.90 1,48,574 18K Gold Per Gram 423.00 115.26 10,922 Per 10 Grams 4,230.00 1,152.59 1,09,219 Per 1 Tola (11.66g) 4,932.18 1,343.92 1,27,349

Factors Driving Stability

The current price plateau is attributed to a balance between international safe-haven demand and a pause in the US dollar's recent rally. Analysts suggest that the Dubai market continues to benefit from its tax-free gold policy on imports, keeping retail prices more competitive compared to other global hubs like Mumbai or London. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 2, 2026.

Regional Context and Trends

Historically, May often sees a spike in gold purchasing due to the onset of the summer travel season and the Akshaya Tritiya festival cycles in South Asia. Today's rates represent a significant long-term increase; compared to May 2025, gold prices in the UAE have risen by approximately 25 per cent, reflecting the metal's status as a hedge against global inflation. While the base rate is fixed city-wide in Dubai, consumers are reminded that the final purchase price will include "Making Charges" for jewellery, which typically range from 5 to 20 per cent. Additionally, a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to jewellery in the UAE, though tourists can claim a portion of this back through the tax-refund scheme at the airport.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Good Returns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).