Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 3, 2026
Today, May 3, Dubai gold prices (gold rates) remained stable. 24K gold is trading at AED 556.00/gram, while 22K is at AED 514.75/gram. The steady rates are attributed to balanced global demand and a pause in the USD rally. Despite a 25 per cent year-on-year increase, retail interest remains strong due to tax-free policies and seasonal demand.
Retail gold prices (gold rates) in Dubai remained stable on Sunday, May 3, as the market mirrored global trends in precious metals. According to data from GoodReturns and local retail indices, 24-karat gold is currently trading at AED 556.00 per gram, while the 22-karat variant - frequently sought for jewellery - is priced at AED 514.75 per gram. This consistency follows a week of incremental gains, driven by sustained physical demand in the Asian markets.
Scroll below to see the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate (gold prices) of today, May 3, in AED, USD and INR. Gold Rate Today, May 3, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
Dubai Gold Rates As of May 3, 2026
The following table provides a comprehensive breakdown of today's gold prices across major carats and units. Prices are calculated based on a conversion rate of 1 USD = 3.67 AED and 1 AED = 25.82 INR (indicative).
|Purity / Unit
|Price in AED
|Price in USD
|Price in INR
|24K Gold
|Per Gram
|556.00
|151.50
|14,356
|Per 10 Grams
|5,560.00
|1,515.00
|1,43,559
|Per 1 Tola (11.66g)
|6,482.96
|1,766.47
|1,67,390
|22K Gold
|Per Gram
|514.75
|140.26
|13,291
|Per 10 Grams
|5,147.50
|1,402.59
|1,32,908
|Per 1 Tola (11.66g)
|6,002.00
|1,635.42
|1,54,972
|21K Gold
|Per Gram
|493.50
|134.47
|12,742
|Per 10 Grams
|4,935.00
|1,344.69
|1,27,422
|Per 1 Tola (11.66g)
|5,754.21
|1,567.90
|1,48,574
|18K Gold
|Per Gram
|423.00
|115.26
|10,922
|Per 10 Grams
|4,230.00
|1,152.59
|1,09,219
|Per 1 Tola (11.66g)
|4,932.18
|1,343.92
|1,27,349
Factors Driving Stability
The current price plateau is attributed to a balance between international safe-haven demand and a pause in the US dollar's recent rally. Analysts suggest that the Dubai market continues to benefit from its tax-free gold policy on imports, keeping retail prices more competitive compared to other global hubs like Mumbai or London. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for May 2, 2026.
Regional Context and Trends
Historically, May often sees a spike in gold purchasing due to the onset of the summer travel season and the Akshaya Tritiya festival cycles in South Asia. Today's rates represent a significant long-term increase; compared to May 2025, gold prices in the UAE have risen by approximately 25 per cent, reflecting the metal's status as a hedge against global inflation. While the base rate is fixed city-wide in Dubai, consumers are reminded that the final purchase price will include "Making Charges" for jewellery, which typically range from 5 to 20 per cent. Additionally, a 5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) applies to jewellery in the UAE, though tourists can claim a portion of this back through the tax-refund scheme at the airport.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 03, 2026 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).