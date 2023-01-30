The Fire Brigades Union across the United Kingdom have voted to go on strike in dispute over pay. according to a report in BBC. The firefighters, over 80 percent of them have voted and backed strike action across England, Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland. While the fire brigades union has called for a strike, the government has said that the threat of strike would be "disappointing and concerning for the public". UK PM Rishi Sunak Says 'Sorry' for Not Wearing Seat Belt to Film Social Media Video in Moving Car.

Firefighters Across the UK Vote To Strike in Dispute Over Pay

