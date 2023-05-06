King Charles III was formally crowned as the King of the United Kingdom today, May 6. The Archbishop of Canterbury, who earlier administered the coronation oath to King Charles placed the St Edward's Crown on the King's head. Besides, Prince William gave a garment to King Charles also known as the Stole Royal. The "Stole Royal" is the only new garment being used today for the coronation ceremony. King Charles III Takes Coronation Oath at Westminster Abbey As Archbishop of Canterbury Proclaims Him 'Undoubted King' (See Pics and Videos).

King Charles III Crowned King of United Kingdom

King Charles III crowned King of United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey in solemn religious ceremony that dates back almost a thousand years — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 6, 2023

King Charles III Gets Crowned With the Crown of St Edward

King Charles III gets crowned with the Crown of St Edward.#KayaNews #KingCharles #Coronation NPM pic.twitter.com/bJeAndbqBW — Kaya 959 News (@KayaNews) May 6, 2023

God Save the King

The king in crowned. God Save The King 🙌🏼🇬🇧👍🏼🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧#history pic.twitter.com/pE3PGuGXup — JonathanYarwood (@JonathanYarwood) May 6, 2023

'God Save the King' Echoes Through Westminster Abbey

King Charles III is crowned A cry of 'God Save The King' echoes through Westminster Abbey at the #Coronation pic.twitter.com/TEihaYAVks — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles Crowned King

Charles III, now a crowned King pic.twitter.com/sepu46gY1G — Coronation News & Updates (@Coronation2023) May 6, 2023

King Charles III Has Been Crowned

King Charles III has been crowned 👑 God Save The King 🇬🇧#Coronation pic.twitter.com/nTSdpB8XnV — Kayla Adams (@KaylaAdams___) May 6, 2023

