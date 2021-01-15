Jakarta, January 15: At least three people have died and 24 been injured after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's Sulawesi island on Friday. The epicentre of the quake was six kilometres (3.73 miles)northeast of the city of Majene, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Large buildings, including hotels, also collapsed in the disaster.

The statement from the country's agency read that several people panicked residents fled their homes to seek safety after the quake, which did not trigger a tsunami warning but was felt strongly for about seven seconds. Indonesia Plane Crash: Black Box Found, Authorities Locate Cockpit Voice and Flight Data Recorders.

#UPDATE At least three people died and large buildings including a hotel collapsed when a 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's Sulawesi island https://t.co/MvcuRXx3GT pic.twitter.com/scxrjdT3ek — AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 15, 2021

Damage Caught on Video:

On Thursday, in the same district, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck in the same district on Thursday damaging several houses. Last weekend, a major air crash took place in Indonesia, Sriwijaya Air plane plunged into the Java Sea soon after takeoff. The Sriwijaya crash was the second major airline disaster in Indonesia after 189 people were killed on board a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max that plunged into the Java Sea minutes after take-off in 2018.

