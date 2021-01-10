Jakarta, January 10: The authorities investigating the crash of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane in the waters of the country's capital Jakarta have located its black box, officials said on Sunday. They have found the locations of cockpit voice and flight data recorders that could help explain why the aircraft of Sriwijaya Air crashed with 62 people aboard, news agency AFP reported. Indonesia Plane Crash: Body Parts, Debris Found Day After Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 Crashed.

The announcement came as search and rescue officials retrieved five bags of human body parts and three bags of debris from the crash site. "We have located the position of the black boxes, both of them. Divers will start looking for them now and hopefully, it won't be long before we get them," Soerjanto Tjahjanto, head of Indonesia's transport safety agency, was quoted as saying. Air India's All-Women Crew to Fly 17-Hour Flight From San Francisco To Bengaluru Over North Pole, Check Full Route Map.

The Boeing 737-500 aircraft, flying from the capital Jakarta to Pontianak city in West Kalimantan province on Saturday afternoon, crashed into the Java Sea off the Seribu District in the north of Jakarta. All 50 passengers, including 10 children, and 12 crew members on board died in the crash. The aircraft lost contact minutes after it left Soekarno-Hatta international airport in Jakarta.

The last plane crash in Indonesia took place in October 2018 when a Lion Air flight plunged into the sea about 12 minutes after take-off from Jakarta. A total of 189 people died in that crash.

