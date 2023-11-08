An earthquake of magnitude 7 hit Indonesia's Banda Sea on Wednesday, November 8, the United States Geological Survey said. However, no immediate reports of damage or casualties were reported. Indonesia’s geophysics agency has issued no tsunami warning. Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 5.6 Strikes Himalayan Country, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR.

Earthquake in Indonesia

USGS reports second earthquake, measuring 7.0, in the Banda Sea in Indonesia pic.twitter.com/PAnL4W65TB — BNO News (@BNONews) November 8, 2023

