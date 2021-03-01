Washington, March 1: The US social media giant Facebook Inc will have to make a payment worth $650 Million as a settlement amount in connection to a 5-year-old case by 1.6 million of its users in the state of Illinois for allegedly collecting their bio-metric data illegally. "We are pleased to have reached a settlement so we can move past this matter, which is in the best interest of our community and our shareholders," a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement to news agency AFP. Facebook to Restore Australia News Pages After Changes to Landmark Legislation.

As per reports, the Chicago attorney Jay Edelson sued the Mark Zuckerberg's spearheaded Facebook in 2015. He alleged that the social media illegally collected bio-metric data to identify faces of millions of its users in violation of a 2008 Illinois privacy law. However, Facebook in 2019 proposed that the facial recognition feature will be optional only. Facebook Pledges to Invest $1 Billion to 'Support Journalism' as Australia Amends Its News Media Bargaining Code.

During the case proceedings, it was reportedly established that Facebook was violating Illinois law by storing bio-metric data (digital scans of people's faces, in support of its face-tagging feature) without users' consent. Initially it was to pay an amount worth $ 550 Million, but Judge James Donato ruled that the 'amount was insufficient.' Following which a final settlement of $650 Million has been fixed.

