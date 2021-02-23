Sydney, February 23: Facebook will restore Australia news pages, according to government sources quoted in an AFP update. Facebook says it will lift a contentious ban on Australian news pages "in the coming days" Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook indicated compromise reached on key aspects of a law that would force digital giants to pay news companies for content

Last week, several Australian emergency services were hit by Facebook's local ban on news content. Facebook announced the decision to not allow users in Australia to share news in response to proposed legislation in Australia that would force tech platforms to pay news publishers for content. Facebook Blocks Australian Users From Sharing News Content: Several Emergency Services Accounts Hit.

The government has agreed to make some legislative amendments to address Facebook’s concerns on the mandatory digital bargaining code.

