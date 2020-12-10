Washington, December 10: The US regulator, FDA issued a warning against the metal component present in the face masks, used during various medical procedures. This advisory comes after a patient wearing face mask during an MRI suffered severe burns on his face, according to the report by Fox News. “Health care providers who perform MRI exams are encouraged to provide face masks without metal to patients who will undergo an MRI,” said the US regulator. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Provides Immunity Within 10 Days of First Shot: US FDA.

“Metal parts, like nose pieces, sometimes called nose clips or wires, nanoparticles (ultrafine particles), or antimicrobial coating that may contain metal (such as silver or copper), may become hot and burn the patient during an MRI,” the FDA stated in an advisory statement. “The FDA recommends patients wear face masks with no metal during MRIs,” the statement added. Patients who suffered burns from a face mask during an MRI are requested to report the event to the FDA. Lucira COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit: US FDA Authorises First Coronavirus Diagnostic Test For Self-Testing at Home, Check Details.

It noted that it may be difficult for patients to determine the presence of the mental component in the face mask, therefore directed the MRI technicians to guide the patients on it and provide them with mask that does not contain any kind of metals. Usually during MRI and other scans patients are advised to remove any metal on their body including belts, collar pins etc.

