Washington, May 23: The overall global COVID-19 caseload has topped 166.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.44 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University. In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 166,438,026 and 3,449,399, respectively. Delaying Second Dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Under 65 May Cut Deaths: Study.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 33,103,118 and 589,670, respectively, according to the CSSE. In terms of infections, India follows in second place with 26,289,290 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,047,439), France (5,979,597), Turkey (5,178,648), Russia (4,935,302), the UK (4,476,297), Italy (4,188,190), Germany (3,653,019), Spain (3,636,453), Argentina (3,514,683) and Colombia (3,210,787), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 448,208 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (295,525), Mexico (220,493), the UK (127,978), Italy (125,153), Russia (116,144) and France (108,345).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2021 08:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).