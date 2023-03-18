Punjab police have tightened security amid the search operations for Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh's arrest on Saturday (March 18). While Internet services are banned in the state until Sunday at 12 pm, he can be arrested anytime. Video of Waris Punjab De Head Amritpal Singh Escaping Arrest Near Jalandhar Goes Viral.

Police To Arrest Amritpal Singh At Any Moment

Punjab Police continues massive operation to nab Amritpal Singh and his other close associates .#Sources: #AmritpalSingh Singh surrounded by punjab police personnel, Arrest possible at any time. https://t.co/K8SmV9YOqb pic.twitter.com/AXl3ks0ATq — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)