New Delhi, February 1: Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Indian government's efforts to safeguard Israeli diplomats following the recent terror attack near the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi on Monday had called Netanyahu assuring him of safety and security of Israeli diplomats in India. The official Twitter handle of Israel's Prime Minister confirmed it, saying that Prime Minister Modi reiterated that India "would continue to cooperate with Israel in the fight against terrorism". Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Condemns Terror Attack in the National Capital.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Tweet

Prime Minister Netanyahu congratulated Indian Prime Minister Modi on the production of vaccines in his country and the start of the vaccines operation there. The latter congratulated Prime Minister Netanyahu on the successful vaccines operation in Israel. — PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 1, 2021

A statement issued by the government said that Modi spoke to Netanyahu on the phone, conveying his strong condemnation of the attack near the Israeli Embassy here on January 29.

India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators, Modi assured Netanyahu. Both leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in the case.

Modi and Netanyahu also briefed each other about the progress in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic in their respective countries, and discussed possibilities of further collaboration in this regard, as per the statement.

