Wilmington, December 9: Announcing a three-part plan of "masking, vaccinations, and opening schools" in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic in the first 100 days of taking office, US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged "at least 100 million" vaccine shots in "100 days".

"Masking, vaccinations, opening schools -- these are the three key goals for my first 100 days," Fox News quoted Biden as speaking on Tuesday (local time) in Wilmington, Delaware.

"I'm absolutely convinced that in 100 days we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better," he said. He added that the three-part plan has been made in consultation with Dr Anthony Fauci, US' top infectious disease expert.

He reiterated that the mandate on masks will begin with "my signing an order on day one to require masks... under the law, like (at) federal buildings, (during) interstate travel on planes, trains, and buses. I'll also be working with the governors and mayors to do the same in their states and their cities. We're going to require masks wherever possible."

"Help yourself, your family, your community. Whatever your politics or point of view -- mask up for 100 days after we take office. A hundred days to make a difference. It's not a political statement -- it's a patriotic act," the President-elect said.

According to Fox News, at present, 38 states have mask mandates. On vaccinations, Biden said that his "team will help get at least 100 million COVID-19 vaccine shots into the arms of Americans in 100 days."

"We will follow the guidance of scientists and get vaccines to those most at risk. That includes healthcare personnel and people in long-term care; and, as soon as possible, that will include educators," he said.

On opening schools, Biden stressed on having the children back to schools and said, "it should be a national priority to get our kids back to school and keep them in school."

"If Congress provides the funding we need to protect students, educators, and staff, and if states and cities put strong public health measures in place that we all follow, then my team will work to see that the majority of our schools can be opened by the end of my first 100 days," he added.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, as many as 15,171,676 people in the US have tested COVID-19 positive and 286,307 deaths have been reported so far.