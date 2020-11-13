Kabul, November 13: At least two persons were killed and four others were injured in an explosion near an Afghan National Army's outpost in Paghman district west of the city of Kabul on Friday morning, police said.

Photos on social media show the explosion had damaged the army outpost, Tolo News reported. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The attack comes as violence has increased in the country despite efforts to resume peace negotiations in Doha, Tolo news further reported.