New York, November 6: US Vice President Kamala Harris has fared better than her boss, President Joe Biden, in three key swing states when pitched against former president Donald Trump, the GOP's front-runner, ahead of the 2024 presidential election, according to various polls. It is a tight race between Trump and Biden but most voters feel Biden (81) and Trump (77) are too old to run for presidency.

Biden will likely become the Democratic nominee as the incumbent, he is currently up against Marianne Williamson, best known for her work as a spiritual leader of the Church of Today, host of The Young Turks Cenk Uygur, and Representative Dean Phillips of Minnesota, media reports said. US President Joe Biden Signs Key Executive Order To Manage Risks of Artificial Intelligence.

Although Harris had made it clear that she is only up for a 2nd term as Biden's running mate in 2024, she was included hypothetically for president as some Democrats say they do not want Biden to run for a second term. According to a CNN poll conducted from August 25 to August 31, two-thirds of Democrat-leaning voters said the party should not nominate Biden in 2024.

In a New York Times/Siena College poll that was conducted from October 22 to November 3, voters were asked to choose for president between Harris and Trump, 47 per cent in Michigan said Trump and 45 per cent said Harris. Meanwhile, in a matchup between Biden and Trump, 48 per cent of voters in Michigan chose the former president and 43 per cent chose Biden.

In Georgia, Trump received 45 per cent of the vote while the vice president nabbed 44 per cent. However, when Trump is up against Biden, he received 49 per cent of the vote compared to Biden's 43 per cent, the Newsweek said. Harris secured more support in Nevada than Biden when either of them were pitched against Trump.

Approximately 48 per cent of voters in Nevada picked Trump over Harris, while Harris received 42 per cent of voter support. However, when Biden is on the ballot with Trump, the former president has an 11-point lead, 52 to 41 per cent.

Biden is better than Harris on the ballot with Trump in Wisconsin and Arizona. In Wisconsin, the former president grabbed 47 per cent of the vote while Harris received 46 per cent. Biden had the lead over Trump in Wisconsin, 47 to 45 per cent.

In Arizona, the former president beats Harris, 48 to 43 per cent. And while Trump still wins over Biden in Arizona, 49 to 44 per cent, the President still fared better than Harris in the state. Biden and Harris got the same verdict in Pennsylvania. Trump received 47 per cent of the vote when up against the vice president who received 44 per cent. Biden also nabbed 44 per cent against Trump, who received 48 per cent.

Donald Trump gets great news in 5 key swing states -- the poll's sample size was 3,662 registered voters and the margin of error for all swing states combined was plus or minus 1.8 percentage points for all registered voters and plus or minus 2 percentage points for the likely electorate.

Kevin Wagner, a pollster and professor at Florida Atlantic University, previously told Newsweek via email that "it is important to remember that this is one poll, and it is over a year before the general election". Israel-Hamas Conflict: US President Joe Biden Signals Progress in Humanitarian Pause in Gaza Strip.

"This often means that voters are not concentrating on the race and answers that they give can be highly changeable this far out. In a year, many things can change in the political environment as well causing voters to shift," Wagner added. Newsweek reached out to the White House via email for comment. One critique that Biden has been receiving is about his age and mental capacity to run for a second term as he turns 81 later this month.

