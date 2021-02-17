Pyongyang, February 17: Ri Sol Ju, wife of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un made her first public appearance in a year. Thus ending an unusual absence that stoked speculation about her condition. According to a Reuters report, she joined her husband at a musical performance for the anniversary of the birth of former leader Kim Jong Il, which is known as the Day of the Shining Star in North Korea.

Ri Sol Ju's name has appeared on the official news agency about 200 times since then, according to an NK News database search. The yearlong absence was by far the longest stretch she hasn't appeared in state media. North Korea has given no explanation for her absence. Kim Jong-un's Sister Kim Yo-jong Removed From North Korea's Executive Committee: Report.

Last month, Kim Jong-un's younger sister, Kim Yo-jong, was removed from the list of the executive committee of the ruling Workers' Party. Kim Yo-jong's name was not included in the list of members of the Politburo following the recent party elections. The development raised questions about her status in the ruling party.

