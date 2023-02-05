Delhi, February 5: King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla will both have brand new throne made for them for their coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey in May, as per the centuries old tradition that dictates that each monarch should have a unique throne for the ceremony.

The crowning and anointing section of the ceremony considered to be the most secret part of the occasion will take place with the monarch sitting in the historic Coronation Chair. King Charles III Coronation: From Date to Time and Live Streaming Details, Here's Everything You Must Know About the Historic Event.

The King is expected to abide by tradition and use the Coronation Chair, commissioned by King Edward I in 1296. He will be the 27th monarch to be crowned in the chair, believed to be the oldest piece of furniture in the United Kingdom still used for its original purpose. King Charles III Coronation: Three-Day Plans Include Star-Studded Windsor Castle Concert, Series of Street Parties .

According to a report in the Mirror, Camilla is expected to be seated at a lower level than the King as Charles’s new throne will be set upon a raised dais. King Charles III’s new throne is believed to carry the Tudor Crown which will be in a contrast to the late Queen’s logo, St Edward’s Crown.

The King will wear military uniform for the ceremony instead of traditional dress with the Buckingham Palace saying that the coronation will reflect the King’s role today and look towards the future while also being deeply rooted in long standing traditions.

Certain reports have also said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also expected to be invited. With the UK currently facing severe economic crisis, the coronation won’t ne as grand as it was at the time of Queen Elizabeth II’s ceremony in 1953. The coronation is also expected to last 90 minutes unlike Queen’s which had lasted for around three hours.

