Mumbai, August 17: In a blood-boiling incident, a man has been sentenced to 702 years in prison along with 234 cane strokes for raping his two daughters in Malaysia. The accused, a 53-year-old man, pleaded guilty to the rape of the two girls over 30 times over five years between 2018 to 2023. The survivors are now 12 and 15 years old. The abhorrent incidents occurred at two homes in Muar, located in the state of Johor. The report also said that one of the daughters became pregnant due to the sexual assault.

According to South China Morning Post (SCMP), given the grave nature of the offences and the enduring trauma the accused caused the children, the prosecution advocated for a stringent penalty. Although the man expressed remorse for his actions, his plea for a reduced sentence was rejected by the judge. The judge underscored the exceptionally serious nature of the crimes. The court ruled that the sentences should run concurrently.

The judge conveyed hope that the imposed sentence would prompt the man to contemplate his deeds and gain insights from the serious sins he had made. The man admitted to his crimes, affirming, "I accept the punishment for my actions."

It must be noted that this form of extended imprisonment for people convicted of child sexual offences is frequently observed within the Malaysian legal framework. In a recent analogous instance, a man in Johor received a sentence of 218 years in jail along with 75 lashes of the cane for the prolonged sexual assault and rape of his 15-year-old daughter spanning three years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2023 08:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).