The disappearance of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 is one of the greatest aviation mysteries of recent times with no definite answers. The flight which left from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 8, 2014, was headed to Beijing, China but it never reached the destination. The whereabouts of the flight has not been found almost close to a decade later. A recent documentary on Netflix tried to answer the questions but there were no concrete conclusions about where is Flight MH 370. In this article, we tell you a bit about the history of the incident and what probably happened to this flight.

The Boeing 777 flight was carrying 227 passengers and had 12 crew members aboard before it went off the radar and apparently changed course. Families of these 239 passengers await answers as to what exactly happened on March 8, 2014. There are several theories that suggest the plane was hijacked or ended up crashing into the vast ocean. MH370 Flight Was Taken Off Course Manually and Flown Towards Indian Ocean, Says Report.

The plane is recorded to have entered Vietnamese airspace in the early hours of March 8 and the pilot signalled "Goodnight" to the air traffic control. But when the communications systems were turned off, it is said to have taken a left turn, returning into Malaysian airspace and disappearing from the radar after flying for six hours.

Some reports suggest that the plane crashed into the Indian Ocean after a few debris from a plane were recovered in 2015. Some other pieces of the plane have been said to be discovered in Tanzania, South Africa, Madagascar and Mauritius. But not all of these were confirmed as parts of the MH 370. There was no distress signal or any indications of bad weather or any other technical problems before the plane went off the radar. Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 Was Shot Down in 2014 by Russian-Made Missile.

The mystery of what happened to the plane had several theorists launching their separate investigations to know about the whereabouts. As the issue caught global attention, there were some reported sightings from witnesses, but none of them seemed credible enough to send a rescue mission. There was a multinational search effort that even turned out the most expensive aviation search in history that began from the Gulf of Thailand to the South China Sea, tracing every signal detected on the flight.

The search for the flight was last undertaken by the private American marine exploration company Ocean Infinity in Jan 2018 but was unsuccessfully concluded in June 2018. From aerial to underwater search, authorities kept trying to find evidence and debris that suggested what happened to MH 370.

It was finally concluded by the Malaysian government that Flight MH370 ended in the southern part of the Indian ocean. Nine years later, with no concrete answers to where is MH 370, the disappearance of this plane has been described as “one of the biggest mysteries in modern aviation history.”

