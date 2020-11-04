Washington, October 4: Mark Kelly, an astronaut and retired Navy captain won a US Senate seat in Arizona. Kelly defeated a Republican incumbent. It was crucial for Democrats in their bid to take back the Senate. The contest, one of the most expensive and closely watched in the nation.

Kelly, 56, told supporters hours before Fox News and The New York Times projected him the winner against Senator Martha McSally, "I'm also confident that when the votes are counted, that we're going to be successful in this mission." According to a New York Times report, this was also the second time that voters rejected McSally, who attached herself to President Trump. Sarah McBride Becomes the First & Only Openly Transgender State Senator in US History, Here's More About Her.

Kelly's wife, then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot and nearly killed in an assassination attempt on January 8, 2011. Six people died in the attack.

Joe Biden wins the state of Arizona and it is for the first time in 24 years that Arizona has picked a Democratic presidential candidate. Arizona has 11 electoral votes, which are now going to Democratic nominee Biden, according to a race called by the Associated Press news agency early on Wednesday.

