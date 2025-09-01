Sex recession is hitting the US hard. Americans are having less sex than ever, with just 37% of adults aged 18-64 reporting weekly sexual activity in 2024, down sharply from 55% in 1990, according to a new study by the Institute for Family Studies. Based on the latest General Social Survey by NORC at the University of Chicago, the report highlights a deepening “sex recession,” with young adults hit hardest. 24% of 18-29-year-olds said they hadn’t had sex in the past year, double the rate from 2010. Researchers say the decline, which predates the pandemic, signals broader social and psychological shifts. US: Naked Couple Found Having Drunken Sex in Stolen RV After Police Pull Over Vehicle in West Virginia, Arrested.

Sex Recession in US

