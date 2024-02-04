Washington, February 4: Mike Gill, a former official in the Trump administration, has died, a few days after being shot during a deadly carjacking rampage in the US capital of Washington, D.C., the media reported. Gill, who was attacked on Monday afternoon, the first of many reported in a carjacking rampage, died on Saturday, Fox News reported. Mike Gill Dies: Former Donald Trump Administration Official Dies Days After Being Shot During Carjacking in Washington DC

Gill, who previously served as chief of staff at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, was senior vice president for Capital Markets at the Housing Policy Council when he died. The accused, identified as 28-year-old Artell Cunningham, entered Gill's car that was parked in the 900 block of K. Street in northwest Washington and shot Gill inside, Xinhua news agency reported. US Presidential Elections 2024: Robust Economy, Safety and Security of Citizens, Southern Border Crisis; What Do Indian-American Voters Want

Addressing a press conference, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said: "There were two shootings by the same suspect, calling the events an 'unthinkable tragedy'." Cunningham was fatally shot by New Carrollton police officers on Tuesday after he allegedly moved toward them while armed at an intersection in Lanham, Maryland. "We believe the suspect suffered from mental health issues and investigation is still underway," the police said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2024 02:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).