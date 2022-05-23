The world is in the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic and global concerns have been raised over the recent increase in rare monkeypox infections in different parts of the world. According to the WHO, as of May 21st, 92 confirmed cases, and 28 suspected cases of Monkeypox have been reported from Member States that are not endemic for Monkeypox virus. Countries like Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, UK and US have reported cases of the virus. WHO expects the numbers to go upwards as surveillance expands.

Here Are The Latest Updates About Monkeypox Outbreak

Belgium has become the first country to make a 21-day quarantine compulsory for monkeypox patients after four cases of the disease were reported last week. Belgian health authorities took this decision on Friday, Saudi Gazette reported citing Belgian media.

Israeli authorities said they have detected the country's first case of monkeypox in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases. They have asked all those returning from abroad with fever and lesions to see a doctor.

In his first public comments on monkeypox, US President Biden said on Sunday, “It is a concern in that if it were to spread it would be consequential." Monkeypox Outbreak: Belgium Becomes First Country to Introduce 21-Day Mandatory Quarantine As Virus Spreads

Austria's first suspected case of Monkeypox has been reported in Vienna, a 35-year-old man who was taken to hospital overnight, national broadcaster ORF said on Sunday, citing a spokesman for the city's top health official. The patient had symptoms typical of the illness, including a slight fever and pustules on his face, ORF said, adding that tests should determine whether it is in fact Monkeypox by Sunday night. Monkeypox in Israel: Country Reports First Case As Virus Spreads

Britain is seeing daily infections of the rare monkeypox virus that are unconnected to any travel to West Africa, where the disease is endemic, a health official said on Sunday

Amid Monkeypox cases being reported from some countries, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had on Friday directed NCDC and ICMR to keep a close watch on the situation. The Union Health Ministry has also directed airport and port health officers to be vigilant.

According to WHO, Monkeypox is usually self-limiting but may be severe in some individuals, such as children, pregnant women or persons with immune suppression due to other health conditions. WHO says human infections with the West African clade appear to cause less severe disease compared to the Congo Basin clade, with a case fatality rate of 3.6% compared to 10.6% for the Congo Basin clade.

As per WHO, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to an endemic area. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 23, 2022 11:37 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).