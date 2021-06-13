Moscow, June 13: In an attempt to improve the coronavirus vaccination rate in the city, Sergei Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow on Sunday reportedly said that the city will give away free cars in prize draw for the resident of the city who take the vaccine. The Mayor added that residents above the age of 18 years who take their first COVID-19 vaccine shot between June 14 to July 11 will automatically enter into the prize draw for winning a car, as per report. Moscow Mayor Announces New COVID-19 Restrictions to Fight Pandemic.

The mayor reportedly said that five cars worth 1 million roubles each will be given away every week. Sobyanin, however, said in blog that it was a temporary solution. “To avoid new restrictions and secure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly speed up vaccinations," he said as reported by Reuters. COVID-19 Vaccination: From Free Doughnuts to Free Cab Rides, Here's How Different Brands are Encouraging People to Take The Coronavirus Vaccine Shot.

Sobyanin on Sunday also announced new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Moscow. The food and entertainment facilities in the city will remain closed from 11 pm to 6 am. The mayor said that recreation and entertainment facilities, including those for children and sports activities, in city parks will also be closed in order to curtail the spread of coronavirus in the city, reported news agency ANI. However, walking in parks remains permitted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2021 08:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).