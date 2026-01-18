Bengaluru, January 18: Sanjay Kaushik, a 58 year old businessman from Delhi, has been sentenced to 30 months in a US federal prison for conspiring to illegally export restricted aviation technology to Russia, in violation of American export control laws. The sentencing was announced by the US Department of Justice following a multi year investigation into efforts to circumvent sanctions imposed after the Ukraine conflict.

Who Is Sanjay Kaushik?

Sanjay Kaushik is an Indian national who operated through an India based business while secretly arranging the supply of sensitive US origin aerospace components to Russian end users. Prosecutors said he played a key role in a deliberate scheme to bypass US safeguards designed to prevent advanced technology from reaching sanctioned entities. Indian-Origin Mehul Goswami Arrested in New York for Moonlighting, Faces 15 Years in Jail After Being Charged With 'Grand Larceny'.

How the Export Scheme Worked

According to court records, the conspiracy began in September 2023. Kaushik and his associates attempted to purchase high tech aviation equipment from US suppliers by falsely claiming the items were intended for civilian use in India. In reality, the components, some with dual civilian and military applications, were meant for customers in Russia. Indian-Origin Kapil Raghu’s US Visa Revoked After Perfume Labelled as ‘Opium’ Mistaken for Drug, Now Faces Deportation.

US authorities described the operation as profit driven and carefully planned, involving repeated misrepresentations and coordination with entities barred under US sanctions.

Attempted Export of Navigation Technology

A key incident involved the attempted procurement of an Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) from an Oregon based supplier. The AHRS is a critical flight navigation and control device and requires a special export license for shipment to restricted destinations such as Russia.

Investigators found that Kaushik falsely declared the AHRS was for a civilian helicopter in India, while planning to reroute the device onward to Russia. US officials intercepted and detained the equipment before it could be exported.

Arrest, Guilty Plea, and Sentence

Kaushik was arrested in Miami, Florida, in October 2024 after arriving in the United States. He remained in federal custody and, in October 2025, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Export Control Reform Act.

In addition to the 30 month prison term, the court ordered 36 months of supervised release following his incarceration.

Part of a Wider Sanctions Crackdown

The case was prosecuted as part of Task Force KleptoCapture, an interagency initiative targeting efforts to evade export controls and economic sanctions linked to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

US officials said the conviction highlights Washington’s commitment to preventing sensitive aviation and defense related technologies from reaching sanctioned regimes, even when intermediaries operate through third countries such as India.

