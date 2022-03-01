The majority of British people want to see an end to cruel farming practices, according to new research.

A poll carried out by YouGov showed that 78 percent of people oppose farming practices which inflict pain or suffering on animals as a means to produce cheap food.

Examples of these kind of practices include breeding chickens to grow over four times as fast as they did in the 1950s, leading to much earlier slaughtering. They also listed the keeping of animals in crowded holdings for the entirety of their lives as another one of these practices.

The survey was commissioned by animal welfare charity, Open Cages. Their CEO, Connor Jackson, believes that these findings show that consumers aren’t willing to sacrifice the correct treatment of the animal for lower prices.

He said: “Behind the scenes, there's a common attitude of seeing consumers as too cheap to support a move to higher standards. This poll suggests that the vast majority of British consumers aren't interested in such a trade off: they don't want cruelty to be the price. It blows this outdated attitude out of the water.”

Mr Jackson also believes that if consumers had greater education on the subject matter, they would make different choices: “Consumers struggle to fully act on this belief because, in my opinion, the facts about how the animals on British shelves live are intentionally obscured by the retailers themselves.”

“When we know that the product in our hands is a product of animal suffering, it upsets us and we don’t want to support it. I hope retailers are taking note: whoever signs the Better Chicken Commitment next will have the support of the British people. Just like they're supporting the transition to cage free eggs”, he added.