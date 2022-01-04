COVID-19 new variant. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Paris, January 4: Even as most countries across the world are battling a surge in cases of COVID-19 due to the highly mutated 'Omicron' variant, scientists have identified a new variant which has been named 'IHU' for the time being. The new variant detected by the researchers is reportedly highly mutated and is said to be more virulent than the Omicron variant. Omicron COVID-19 Variant May Do Good by Replacing Delta From World, Say Experts.

'IHU', New COVID-19 Variant Identified in France, Know All About The Highly Mutated Strain

The variant is speculated to be of Cameroonian origin.

At least 12 people have been infected with the virus in France so far.

The new variant temporarily identified as B.1.640.2.

Reports say that the variant has 46 mutations and 37 deletions.

However, the researches have also said that only time will tell if the IHU variant proves to be a variant of concern. Epidemiologists had already warned about new variants breaking out in 2022 and said that the virus would mutate and change as the pandemic moves further.

