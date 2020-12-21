London, December 21: A new strain of coronavirus, detected in parts of the United Kingdom recently, will spread more and its spread is over the next few weeks is "inevitable", British government's Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance said on Monday. Addressing a press conference along with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Patrick Vallance said further work on a new variant of coronavirus has "reinforced" the view that it's transmitting more rapidly. No Evidence That New Variant of Coronavirus More Deadly, Says WHO Official.

"The doubling time of this infection with the new variant is quite fast. It is more transmissible," Vallance said in response to a question. "Evidence of this virus is it spreads easily. It is more transmissible...It is likely that this will grow," he added. Asked if tier 3 restrictions will be enough to keep the new variant in check outside London and the South East, Vallance said it is important to take action on tiers on the basis of evidence. Coronavirus Is of Natural Origin, Not Invention of Man, Says Russian Vaccine Maker.

Vallance said there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases after an "inevitable period of mixing" over Christmas. "Given that we’re entering a period of inevitable mixing, I think there will be some increases in numbers over the next few weeks," he asserted. The new variant was first seen in mid-September in London and Kent. By December, the new variant had become the "dominant" in London, he had said.

By the week ending December 9, the new variant accounted for 62 per cent in London, 59 per cent in eastern England, and 43 per cent in the South East. "New variant may be up to 70 per cent more transmissible," Johnson had said.

