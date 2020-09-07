Wellington, Sep 7: New Zealand reported four new coronavirus cases, including two in managed isolation facilities who had arrived from India, on Monday, according to Health Ministry.

The two cases comprised a boy and a woman in her 20s. They arrived from India on August 23 and both of them had close contact with previously confirmed cases, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying. The other two new cases were linked to the Auckland cluster, it added.

Presently, there are 70 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facilities, including 52 who have tested positive for the virus. How New Zealand Defeated COVID-19: Timeline of The Kiwi Battle to Eliminate Coronavirus and Role Played by Jacinda Ardern.

With Monday's new cases, the total number of active cases in New Zealand is 118. Of those, 41 are in managed isolation facilities, and 77 are community case.

The country's total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is now 1,425, the Ministry said.

New rules for testing certain higher-risk workers at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities were in force on Monday, shifting surveillance testing at the border to a more routine pattern.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 07, 2020 11:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).