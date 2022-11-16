Seoul, Novmeber 16: North Korea on Wednesday unveiled the designs for a new stamp commemorating last month's launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) that flew over Japan for the first time in five years.

The stamp, published on the website of the North's Korea Stamp Corp., shows a photo of leader Kim Jong-un guiding military exercises of the Korean People's Army units for operation of tactical nukes from September 25 to October 9, along with images of the IRBM, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The stamp also featured a phrase saying the North's "new-type ground-to-ground IRBM hit the target waters in the Pacific 4,500 km away across the Japan on October 4 in accordance with the decision made by the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea".

Last month, Pyongyang fired an IRBM, presumed to be a Hwasong 12, over Japan amid escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula and growing concerns it could conduct a nuclear test. Poland Missile Attack: US President Joe Biden Calls 'Emergency' Meeting of G7 and NATO Leaders in Indonesia.

The North also released a set of stamps the same day marking the completion of Ryonpho Greenhouse Farm in Hamju county, South Hamgyong province, last month. The stamps will be issued on November 25, according to the website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 12:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).