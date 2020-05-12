Russian President Vladimir Putin's Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Hospitalised Due to Coronavirus: Reports

Dmitry Peskov (Photo Credits: ANI Twitter/File)

Moscow, May 12: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has been hospitalised on Tuesday due to coronavirus. Kremlin spokesman Peskov told the Interfax news agency, “Yes, I’ve gotten sick. I’m being treated.” the 52-year-old Peskov has been Putin's spokesman since 2008. he started working with Putin in the early 2000s. British PM Boris Johnson Hopes COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Developed, But Says 'No Guarantee'.

According to reports, it wasn't immediately clear if Peskov's hospitalization reflects the gravity of his condition or was an extra precaution as Russians who have the virus but light or no symptoms of illness are allowed to stay home. Peskov was last seen in public on April 30 at a meeting with Vladimir Putin.

ANI's Tweet:

Last month, Mikhail Mishustin, Prime Minister of Russia was also tested positive for the deadly virus. Mishustin had Putin that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus during a televised meeting. Mishustin, 54, was named prime minister in January.

On Tuesday, Russia reported close to 10,000 COVID-19 cases. Till now, over 232,000 people in Russia have diagnosed with COVID-19. The deadly virus also claimed more than 2,100 lives in this country. Russia is now in the third place in terms of the number of coronavirus cases.