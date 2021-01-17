Indonesia is currently in need of a lot of prayers. After being rocked by a terrifying earthquake that claimed close to 50 lives in Sulawesi island, Java Island's highest volcanic mountain also erupted on Saturday, January 16. Mount Semeru, which is the highest volcano on Indonesia's densely populated Java spewed hot clouds and ash upto 4.5 kilometers. Pictures and videos of the volcanic ash have been shared online and some of the glimpses are terrifying. Although there had been no evacuation order, the villagers were warned of active volcanic activity. Earthquake in Indonesia Kills 42, Hundreds Injured After 6.2 Magnitude Quake Hits West Sulawesi Province.

Right after the volcanic eruption, huge grey pyroclastic clouds hovered over homes. As per volcanologists, Mt Semeru is a stratovolcano, a conical shaped one which is more explosive than others. Back in December, the volcano has spewed ash which has set a panic among the locals. Semeru volcano was on the third-highest alert level since its activity in May. The recent eruption saw hot clouds of ash bursting into the sky and the scary visuals have made their way online. Last year in August, Mt Sinabung had erupted and formed similar thick clouds in the sky.

Check Scary Pics and Videos of Mt Semeru Volcanic Eruption:

Disastrous

Smoke Clouds Taking Over Structures

pray for #semeru stay safe and stay healthy semuanyaaa😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3FLxtmZ3Ce — peachxyui (@MarisaRevina) January 16, 2021

Watch Video of Volcanic Eruption:

Telah terjadi Awan Panas Guguran (APG) Gunung Semeru dengan jarak luncur kurang lebih 4,5 kilometer pada Sabtu (16/1) sore pukul 17.24 WIB. Selengkapnya: https://t.co/vT6EJRfYt0 #InfoBencanaBNPB pic.twitter.com/l3Q3501Bxo — BNPB Indonesia (@BNPB_Indonesia) January 16, 2021

Hot Clouds of Ash

Terrifying

È esploso il Monte Semeru, il vulcano più alto dell'isola di Giava, in Indonesia. Migliaia di persone in fuga. pic.twitter.com/h9Hr0Byh1W — Marco M.M. (@MMmarco0) January 16, 2021

Clouds Engulfing The Region

There has been no update if the region was evacuated right after. The country located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" where tectonic plates collide sees frequent volcanic activity as well as earthquakes. Rescue operations from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake are already underway in the Sulawesi island.

