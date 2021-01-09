Madrid, January 9: Snowstorms across Spain claimed the lives of three people on Friday. The deadly storms caused havoc in the European country. Roads, particularly in the central part of the country have been blocked by storm Filomena. The European country has been covered with the blanket of snow. According to reports, Madrid is currently witnessing heaviest snowfalls since 1971. Five regions in Spain were put on red alert on Saturday.

Almost eight inches of snow has been forecast to fall Saturday in Madrid and central Spain’s lower plain. As per global news agency AFP, 50 centimetres of snow is likely at higher altitudes of Spain. Due to snowstorms, hundreds of motorcyclists were stranded, while flight operations at Madrid’s Barajas airport were suspended on Friday. Winter Storm Gail in Northeast US: Heavy Snow Storm Covers Parts of New York, Boston, Philadelphia in Thick Blanket of Snow (See Photos and Videos).

On Friday, the Mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida, for the people of the city. He said that it was a complicated day; tomorrow would be even more difficult. In the view of the snowstorm, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also appealed to the people of his country to stay indoors and asked them to follow instructions of emergency services. Bus services have also been suspended in the European country.

