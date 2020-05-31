Target Temporarily Shuts 175 Stores Across US as Riots And Looting Continue Amid Tensions Over George Floyd's Death

Target store (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New York, May 31: As protests and violence continued across the United States over the death of African-American man George Floyd in police custody, retail chain Target on Sunday announced to temporarily shut 175 stores. Condoling death of George Floyd, Target, in a statement, said stores are temporarily closed to ensure the safety of its staff. "Our focus will remain on our team members’ safety and helping our community heal," the company said. George Floyd's Killing: USA Administration Announces Curfews in Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta, Protests Continues.

Target also said it will give its employees up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay. "They will also be able to work at other nearby Target locations," read the statement. Of 175 closed stores, 71 are closed in Minnesota, 49 in California, 12 in New York, and the rest are shut in various other states. There have been reports of riots and looting amid rising tensions over George Floyd's death.

Videos have surfaced on social media showing people barging into Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike and Apple stores and fleeing with items. Widespread protests erupted after a video of sacked police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck emerged online. In the video, Floyd can be heard saying: "I can't breathe, I can't breathe". He later died in police custody. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder.

US President Donald Trump marked his sorrow over the death of Floyd, with a statement issued by the White House claiming that he was "very disturbed" on being informed. Trump, however, has disapproved the violent protests which have erupted across the country, prompting authorities to impose curfew in several cities.