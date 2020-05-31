Louis Vuitton, Nike to Apple, US Protesters Loot Luxury Stores Amid Growing Tensions over George Floyd's Death (Watch Shocking Videos)
Store lootings in US (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

The situation in parts of the US is growing worse as raging protests continue following George Floyd's death. The death of the African-American man in police custody has enraged people and unrest follows in Minneapolis, Oregon, New York, Chicago among others for more than three days continuously. Curfews are being imposed, National Gaurd has been called in but the situation is only getting worse. Along with burning restaurants, damage to public property, luxury shops are being looted by many protestors. Video of people looting Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Nike to Apple stores have been shared online and netizens are angered. Minneapolis Police Station Torched by Angry Demonstrators Amid George Floyd Protest.

While police officer Derek Chauvin who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck has been arrested and charged with murder, the riotous situation has only taken a turn for the worse. Police are trying their best to disperse crowds using rubber bullets to tear gas. In one of the shocking incidents from New York, the police rammed an SUV into the protestors! Amid the seriousness of the situation, some protestors are looting stores, practically emptying all of them, running away with the products. Videos of lootings from different locations and stores have been shared online.

Check Videos of Protestors Looting Luxury Stores in US:

Apple Store in Philadelphia

Nike Store in Michigan

Louis Vitton

Some More Looting 

Gucci Store 

Wrecking of Minneapolis Target

A lot of people have questioned online how looting of stores in any way contributes to seeking justice for George Floyd's death. There are many more videos of protestors looting out stuff from vandalised stores. Protests have erupted in about 30 cities and the videos are shocking. Plus, with the scare of Coronavirus, the situation is getting way out of hand in some places.