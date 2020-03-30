News of Coronavirus Vaccine Developed By American Scientists is Fake, Here is the Fact Check of Viral WhatsApp Message

Fake Message Going Viral on WhatsApp (Photo Credits: WhatsApp)

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, several fake messages are going viral on social media like Whatsapp, Facebook and Twitter. In a recent, a post has been creating a buzz on the internet where netizens are claiming that vaccine of the novel coronavirus has been created. While praising American scientists, the message claimed that the vaccine will be launched next Sunday. Fact Check: Is Coronavirus Airborne? WHO Dismisses Fake News That COVID-19 Can Transmit Through Air.

“Big News! Coronavirus vaccine ready. Able to cure a patient in three hours. US President Donald Trump announced that the vaccine will be launched next Sunday. Hats off to American scientists," the message reads. Coronavirus Outbreak Live News Updates on March 30.

LatestLY fact check team found that the message is fake as it is a testing kit and not a vaccine. The kit has been manufactured by Sugentech and there is no vaccine for coronavirus yet.

Observing closely the picture, we found the testing-kit carrying a logo of Sugentech. On Sugentech's website, this product is listed as "Covid-19 IgM/IgG", which is a qualitative test of coronavirus antibody.

“SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgM/IgG is a gold nanoparticle-based immunochromatographic test kit for qualitative determination of COVID-19’s IgM and IgG antibodies in human whole blood (finger prick or venous), serum or plasma,” said the description of the product.

