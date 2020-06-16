Coronavirus in India: Live Map

US Congressman Tom Rice, Family Members Test Positive for COVID-19

World IANS| Jun 16, 2020 10:35 AM IST
US Congressman Tom Rice, Family Members Test Positive for COVID-19
Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Washington, June 16: US Congressman Tom Rice announced that he, his wife, and his son have tested positive for the coronavirus.

"We are all on the mend and doing fine," Xinhua news agency quoted Rice, a South Carolina Republican, as saying in a Facebook post on Monday.

"We are finishing our quarantine and looking forward to seeing you all again.

"Friends, please wash your hands and take precautions. Stay healthy. See you soon," he added. Global COVID-19 Cases Top 8 Million, Death Toll Surges to 436,000, Says Johns Hopkins University.

Six other members of US Congress have also tested positive for the coronavirus and have since recovered.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 10:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

