Global COVID-19 Cases Top 8 Million, Death Toll Surges to 436,000, Says Johns Hopkins University

World IANS| Jun 16, 2020 09:25 AM IST
Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Washington, June 16: The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has topped the 8 million mark, while the death toll surged to over 436,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Tuesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 8,015,053, while the fatalities increased to 436,322, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,113,372 cases and 116,135 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 888,271 infections.

This was followed by Russia (536,484), India (332,424), the UK (298,315), Spain (244,109), Italy (237,290), Peru (232,992), France (194,305), Iran (189,876), Germany (187,682), Turkey (179,831), Chile (179,436), Mexico (150,264), Pakistan (144,478), Saudi Arabia (132,048) and Canada (100,763), the CSSE figures showed.

With 43,959 COVID-19 deaths, Brazil accounts for the second highest number of fatalities in the world.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,821), Italy (34,371), France (29,439), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (17,580).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

