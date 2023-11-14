New York, November 14: In a shocking incident, a man was killed after he was shot in the face by a fellow hunter in Iowa. The man was to be airlifted to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries as he was being brought to the pick-up location. A case has been registered, and the police have launched a detailed probe into the matter.

As per the New York Post report, the deceased, Seth Egelhoff (26), an Illinois resident, was at a hunting party in Iowa over the weekend. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said Egelhoff was hunting waterfowl in the Bay Branch Wildlife Area, about 40 miles west of Des Moines, when he was seriously injured by a gunshot around 1 pm on Saturday, November 11. US: Man Allegedly Shooting at Moving Car Kills 18-Year-Old College Student After Stray Bullet Accidentally Hits Her in Head in Nashville, Accused Held (See Pics).

The department said in a statement that medics responded to a 911 call after the incident and tried to get Egelhoff to a helicopter that could take him to a hospital. However, he did not survive the journey to the pick-up location. Police are investigating the shooting, but Conservation Officer Jeremy King said it appeared to be accidental. US Shooting: Gunman Shoots Three People Dead in Central Washington; Later Dies by Suicide.

