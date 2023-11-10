Nashville, November 10: Walking on a trail close to the Nashville campus, an 18-year-old college student was struck in the head by a stray bullet and later died. The Metro Nashville Police Department reported that Tuesday, November 7, was the day of the incident. The student, Jullian Ludwig, was hit in the head by the bullet when she was strolling down the track at Edgehill Community Memorial Gardens Park in the United States.

Ludwig, a Belmont University student in Nashville, was reportedly hospitalised in "extremely critical condition" after the incident, according to ABC News. Nashville police said that she passed away overnight. The police said on X (formerly Twitter) that "the gunfire came from public housing across the street." US Shooting Video: Multiple People Shot at Morgan State University in Baltimore, Police Confirm Active Shooter Situation.

The police department said that the victim was shot and instantly passed out. It wasn't until almost an hour later that someone saw her and notified the police that she was discovered. She was in "extremely critical condition" when she was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.

Metro Nashville Police Department on Jullian Ludwig Death Case

BREAKING: Shaquille Taylor, 29, is being charged with agg assault & evidence tampering for Tue afternoon's shooting of Belmont Univ student Jillian Ludwig, 18. Taylor was shooting at a car when a bullet hit Ludwig in the head as she walked on a track in a park across the street. pic.twitter.com/ZkoB7clySc — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 8, 2023

Shaquille Taylor, 29, has been named as a suspect in the shooting and is now been held. The 18-year-old was walking in a park across the street when the bullet struck her in the head as the accused was shooting at a car, according to the police department. At first, Taylor was accused of serious assault and tampering with evidence. But following Ludwig's passing, police stated that they are collaborating with prosecutors to amend the suspect's accusations. US Shooting: Faculty Member Killed After Gunman Opens Fire, Students Jump Out of Windows at University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill (Watch Video).

Ludwig was a music enthusiast and an "avid runner" who loved being outside, and was "known for her love of music". She was often found at concerts, cheering on fellow musicians and using music as a way to connect with those around her, Belmont University President Greg Jones said in a statement. "This is a lot for us all to process. We grapple now with grief, anger, anxiety and a strong sense of fear in the face of senseless violence", he added.

