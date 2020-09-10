Washington, September 10: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has instructed members of its overseas wing Overseas Friends of BJP or (OFBJP) in the United States to refrain from using the party's logo in the US presidential elections. In a statement, BJP's foreign affairs in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said members of the OFBJP cannot use the party's name or logo, but are free to support the candidate of their choice in the US presidential elections. The OFBJP in the US also dismissed reports that they were being investigated by the Justice Department. US Presidential Election 2020: Republican Campaign Video Featuring PM Narendra Modi Woos Indian-American Voters.

Chauthaiwale, said: "…as far as the BJP is concerned, we are naturally happy that someone with Indian ancestry is contesting the second topmost post in the USA. At the same time, we believe that any election is solely a domestic process of that country and the BJP has no role whatsoever in the process." He added that OFBJP-USA members have been told not to use the names of BJP or OFBJP in the campaign.

Earlier in the day, the OFBJP-USA also tweeted that it "has voluntarily registered with DOJ under FARA. President @krishnareddyNJ has stepped down due to his family reasons and @AdapaVPrasad took over the responsibilities as the working president. OFBJP-USA is fully functional and is not under any investigation."

Clarification by Overseas Friends of BJP US:

OFBJP-USA has voluntarily registered with DOJ under FARA. President @krishnareddyNJ has stepped down due to his family reasons and @AdapaVPrasad took over the responsibilities as the working President. OFBJP-USA is fully functional and is not under any investigation. @vijai63 — OFBJP - USA (@ofbjp_usa) September 10, 2020

The two statements from the BJP came in the wake of a video, titled 'Four More Years', released by the Republican Party that has footages from rallies of the US President Donald Trump's 'Namaste Trump' event in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Howdy Modi' in Houston. On Wednesday, Pieter Friedrich, a US-based researcher specialising in South Asia, had claimed that the OFBJP "is reportedly under investigation by the @TheJusticeDept & has suspended all activities. #ForeignInterference".

